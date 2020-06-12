COVID: 167 new cases reported in Yakima County on Thursday

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the total for Yakima County to 5,259.

With no new fatalities to report, the death toll remained at 103. Of them, 95 had prior underlying health issues.

Yakima County has the second-most cases of any county in Washington, only after King County, which has 8,584 cases.

Yakima County is in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, go to the health district’s website.

