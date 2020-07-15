COVID: 184 more people in Tri-Cities area test positive
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area Wednesday.
In Benton County, 136 more people tested positive for a total of 2,623. About 17% of the 15,231 Benton County residents who’ve been tested have tested positive.
In Franklin County, 48 more people tested positive for a total of 2,553. Nearly 28% of the 9,165 Franklin County residents who’ve been tested have tested positive.
One more death was reported Wednesday involving a Franklin County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
There has been a total of 122 deaths in the region — 90 in Benton County and 32 in Franklin County — as a result of the virus, health officials say.
68 residents are hospitalized.
For more information about COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area, visit the health district’s website.