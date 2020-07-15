COVID: 184 more people in Tri-Cities area test positive

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area Wednesday.

In Benton County, 136 more people tested positive for a total of 2,623. About 17% of the 15,231 Benton County residents who’ve been tested have tested positive.

In Franklin County, 48 more people tested positive for a total of 2,553. Nearly 28% of the 9,165 Franklin County residents who’ve been tested have tested positive.

One more death was reported Wednesday involving a Franklin County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

There has been a total of 122 deaths in the region — 90 in Benton County and 32 in Franklin County — as a result of the virus, health officials say.

68 residents are hospitalized.

For more information about COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area, visit the health district’s website.

