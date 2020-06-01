COVID-19: 120 new cases in Tri-Cities area over the weekend

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District said there were 120 new cases of COVID-19 detected in the Tri-Cities area over the weekend.

Health officials said there were 42 cases on Friday, 40 on Saturday and 38 on Sunday. There have been at least 1,738 cases — 978 in Benton County and 760 in Franklin County — since the outbreak began in March.

In addition, the health district reported two more deaths, bringing the death toll to 84. At least 67 people from Benton County have died of virus complications and another 17 from Franklin County.

The most recent deaths involved two Benton County women in their 70s with underlying health issues.

Fifty-nine infected people in the region are hospitalized.

For more information about COVID-19 in the region, visit the health district’s website.

