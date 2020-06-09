COVID: 215 new cases, six more deaths in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported a staggering 215 new cases of COVID-19 and six more related deaths on Monday.

There have been at least 4,929 cases and 102 related deaths in Yakima County. The county death toll now includes one resident who was in their 20s.

Health officials say 88 of the 102 who’ve died had prior underlying health issues.

Fifty-eight residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 14 are intubated. At least 1,838 residents have recovered.

Gov. Jay Inslee mentioned Yakima County during a press conference Monday, calling the rate at which its numbers were increasing “very disturbing.”

“If folks just start wearing masks, we can reopen Yakima County,” the governor said.

Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer at the Yakima Health District, issued a directive that went into effect June 3 to encourage residents to wear masks in order to slow the spread of the virus.

There is no penalty for not obeying the directive, but Everson said the health district is depending on the community’s cooperation to slow the rate of infection.

A recent study conducted by the health district found that only about 35% of community members in Yakima County were wearing masks when going to the grocery store or other essential businesses. Everson that number needs to be closer to 80%.

Yakima County is one of just a handful of counties in Washington state that’s still in Phase 1 of Inslee’s four-phase reopening plan.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills and loss of taste or smell, is encouraged to get tested immediately. There are testing sites across Yakima County.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

NEW VIDEO: A message from Health Officer Dr. Everson regarding the mask directive and stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community. #COVID19YKM Posted by Yakima Health District on Monday, June 8, 2020

