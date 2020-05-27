COVID-19: 3 more dead in Tri-Cities area as cases climb to 1,560

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced Wednesday that three residents of the Tri-Cities area have died of COVID-19 complications, bringing the regional death toll to 81.

Health officials say the people who most recently passed away were two Benton County women and one Benton County man, all of whom were in their 70s. Two of them had underlying health issues.

The total number of cases rose to 1,560 with 22 new cases reported Wednesday. There were 10 new cases detected in Benton County and 12 in Franklin County.

There are 50 residents of Benton and Franklin counties who are hospitalized because of the virus.

At least 205 healthcare workers have been infected and along with 202 senior living home residents and 131 senior living home staff.

The number of people who’ve recovered in the region has not been announced.

