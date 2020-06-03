COVID-19: 32 new cases reported in Benton, Franklin counties

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 32 new cases Wednesday afternoon — 18 in Benton County and 14 in Franklin County — bringing the total to 1,817.

The death toll remained at 84.

There have been 1,017 cases and 67 related deaths in Benton County. In Franklin County, there have been 800 cases and 17 deaths.

Fifty-seven infected people were hospitalized in the Tri-Cities or Prosser at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, health officials said.

For more information about COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties, visit the health district’s website.

