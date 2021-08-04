COVID-19 case rates, positivity rates spike amongst unvaccinated citizens

The BFHD reports 252 new COVID cases as hospitalizations, cases, and positivity rates rise significantly

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) added a total of 252 new coronavirus cases to the bi-county total on Wednesday while recording another substantial increase to regional COVID-19 positivity rates.

According to an update from the BFHD, Benton County added 288 new coronavirus cases on August 4; increasing the county’s total to 19,282 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Franklin County added 86 new cases to increase its total to 13,516 confirmed cases to date. Overall, the bi-county region stands at 32,884 confirmed COVID cases.

As the case rate climbs, so have positivity rates recoded at the CBC West COVID-19 testing site in Pasco. From July 18 to July 31, CBC West has returned a 23.02% positivity rate. That’s up 2.45% from last week’s positivity rate and up 5% overall from the two weeks prior.

PREVIOUS: Tri-Cities suffer another COVID-19 outbreak with nearly 500 cases added

There are currently 68 people dealing with coronavirus complications in Benton and Franklin County hospitals. They account for 16.7% of the hospital population, which is an increase of 4.5% from this time last week.

Overall, coronavirus rates in the Tri-Cities region are rising exponentially. However, they are a part of a statewide trend in which non-vaccinated citizens are catching and spreading the Delta variant. According to the Washington Department of Health (DOH), the state’s hospital occupancy is the highest its been in 2021 with more than 94% of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in unvaccinated people age 12+.

If you’d like more information from the DOH on COVID-19 vaccines, click here. To find a vaccination clinic near you, click here.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima County COVID-19 cases rising

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.