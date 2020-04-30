COVID-19 cases up to 72 in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — On Thursday morning, health officials said there were 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) reported eight new cases at 10 a.m.

So far, 32 patients in Walla Walla County have recovered from the virus and none have died.

The DCH said it will no longer publicize the list of long-term care and assisted living facilities with cases of COVID-19, but will continue to report the total combined number at these facilities.

“Now that we have more widespread community transmission of the virus, reporting individual facilities gives an incomplete picture of the spread of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County,” the DCH said in a news release. “It may also give some people a false sense of security or an inaccurate picture of the seriousness and extent of the infection in our area.”

The DCH said other health districts, including the Benton-Franklin Health District, have reported unintended consequences of publishing this list.

“For example, facilities that voluntarily tested all their residents and staff as requested by public health may show higher numbers than facilities that have not done such testing,” the release said.

Health officials say most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms. If you are sick and plan to seek care, you’re urged to calll before going in for care so arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others.

For urgent medical needs, call 911. For non-urgent needs and questions, you can call 211 or Walla Walla County’s COVID-19 hotline at 509-524-2647.

