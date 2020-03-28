COVID-19 claims 13th death in Oregon

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

OREGON — The Oregon Health Authority announced the 13th death Saturday morning.

The 93-year-old male from Yahmill County tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, and passed away on March 27 at Providence Newberg Medical Center.

The OHA reported that there are 65 new cases of COVID-19, including the first positive case in Umatilla County.

Oregon has a state total of 479 positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning.

