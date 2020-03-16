COVID-19 concerns hits grocery stores

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The demand for groceries is extremely high.

Shelves are bare and some families are still looking for food. Multiple stores are out of items such as bread, milk, cereal, lunch meat, hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, water and more.

The Washington Department of Health sent an email asking to “leave some for your neighbors, don’t buy more than you need.”

Walmart and WinCo have made the decision to alter their hours. Instead of being open 24 hours, Walmart will now be open from 6:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. While WinCo will be open from 6:00 a.m.-midnight. This comes after both stores have limited supplies of food and drinks.

This past weekend, lines wrapped around the store, waiting to check out. At Costco, the line was around the building – waiting to get inside.

This is all in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement that they recommend organizers cancel in-person events that consist of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

