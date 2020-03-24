COVID-19 fact or fiction? World Health Organization addresses myths

The novel coronavirus has many myths circling around. The World Health Organization is explaining facts from fiction.

Some of the myths relate to the prevention of the virus while others debunk how it can be treated. WHO addresses many of these concerns.

On their website, they explain the transmission related to hot and humid climates. Contrary to some belief, COVID-19 can be transmitted in all areas and climates, including hot and humid weather.

WHO also confronted another myth. Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill the new coronavirus? The answer is simple — no. The organization said doing that will not kill viruses. It can actually impact your eyes and mouth, and it’s meant to disinfect surfaces.

One myth is being spread over social media — that ibuprofen can make COVID-19 symptoms worse.

According to WHO, they have no published research or data about the issue. The FDA also stated that they are now aware of any evidence that the drug can be harmful or provide negative effects in people with the virus.

The WHO also addressed an unusual myth. Can eating garlic help prevent infection? They said while garlic is healthy, there is no evidence that eating it can protect you from the virus.

Those looking for accurate information are encouraged to look on the CDC’s website, your state health department and WHO.

