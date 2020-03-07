COVID-19 investigation in Kittitas County shows community spread likely

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Community spread of COVID-19 likely according to the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD).

Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in the area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.

This comes after the announcement that a presumptive positive case is in the county.

The patient, a 67-year-old female, is currently at home in isolation.

KCPHD has isolated individuals who had close contact with the patient. They have requested that symptomatic family members of the patient get tested for the virus.

Only close contacts will receive notification from KCPHD. If you are not notified, then they have no reason to believe you had contact with the patient.

If you are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, but do not require emergency care, Kittitas Valley Healthcare will be hosting a temporary “flu clinic” at 716 E Manitoba. Sample collection for COVID-19 testing will be available along with staff to answer questions about the COVID-19 virus. The clinic will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting today.

