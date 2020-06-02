COVID-19 outbreak at Special Care Center in Grant County

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Health District is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

An outbreak at the Summer Wood Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Moses Lake has left one individual hospitalized with six positive cases so far.

The Grant County Health District began testing people Friday after one resident and one staff member became symptomatic. All residents and most of the staff were then tested over the weekend and are now in isolation.

They’re also investigating another senior care facility with one positive staff member and a childcare facility with two positive cases in children.

Most cases have been in younger populations that didn’t require hospitalizations. Many of those cases were linked to BBQs and celebrations.

According to Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny, there have been 47 new cases in the past two weeks and with Grant County in Phase 2 of Washington’s Safe Start Plan, he is concerned that cases will continue to spread rapidly as businesses start to re-open.

The Health District asks that you continue to wear masks, maintain 6 feet of space between one another and wash your hands often to protect the most vulnerable residents.

