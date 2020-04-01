Washington COVID-19 outbreak expected to peak around April 19

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) – A University of Washington model estimates that the state COVID-19 outbreak will peak around April 19.

That’s when the state might see the highest number of cases, said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer with the Washington Department of Health. Lofy said cases and deaths are continuing to rise although not exponentially.

Washington state is set to receive nearly $3 billion from the federal stimulus bill passed to help with the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak, with at least $1.6 billion coming directly to the state, and the amount to be allocated to local governments to be determined by the U.S. Department of Treasury in the coming weeks.

Comments

comments