COVID-19 testing site at HAPO Center approved to move to Kennewick

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

PASCO, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District plans to move one of the COVID-19 testing sites in Pasco to Kennewick.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Benton County commissioners approved a facility use agreement allowing the Benton-Franklin Health District to move the HAPO Center site. BFHD had requested to use the old Kennewick Road Shop location on Ely Street for a testing center instead.

According to BFHD, the current testing site at the HAPO Center is not fenced or secured, requiring staff to set up and take down each day, resulting in shorter hours available for testing.

It’s unclear when the move will happen. Currently, the HAPO Center testing site is open Tuesday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.