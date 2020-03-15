COVID-19: Tri-Cities school closure guide for meals, childcare and more

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

iStock/AVAVA

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee declared schools around the state to close for six weeks starting on March 17. The Richland School District has decided to close a day early. Here’s a list of steps each school district is taking to protect students and staff.

RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT:

The Richland School District will close all its schools on March 16, a day before the executive order goes into effect.

Students will have the opportunity to go to their school from Tuesday to Friday to grab any personal items or other materials they need during the closure.

Elementary school students and the Early Learning Center will have to contact their school’s office to make arrangements to pick up their items.

For students in middle and high school as well as alternative programs, each school will let families know on March 16 when they can come to the school.

Bagged breakfast and lunch will be served at multiple locations. School officials are working to determine when this will start and the pickup locations.

The Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin counties is providing emergency childcare for first responders, healthcare workers, essential community personnel, and those parents who must work to maintain employment.

The services will be available at Sacajawea, Marcus Whitman, White Bluffs, Badger Mountains and William Wiley elementary schools.

Richland School District officials are working to create learning resources for students in all grade levels.

KENNEWICK SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Kennewick students will have school on March 16, but will not return on March 17.

Meal distribution is in the planning stages and locations will be announced on Monday.

The YMCA will provide childcare for healthcare providers and first responders at Amon Creek, Canyon View, Lincoln and Ridge View elementary schools.

PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Pasco students will have school on March 16, but will not return on March 17.

Students will be able to go to school and grab their belongings.

The district will provide food services for students starting on March 17. Details about the services are expected to be shared soon. They’re also working to figure out what childcare options they can offer.

All other districts across the Tri-Cities will close on Tuesday, March 17.

