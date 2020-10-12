COVID-19 update: 118 new Tri-Cities cases in three days

Another death was reported in Benton County

Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton Franklin Health District released on Monday new information showing the latest increase in Tri-Cities COVID-19 cases.

BFHD reports 54 new COVID-19 cases in Benton County and 64 new Franklin County cases for a combined total of 118 Tri-Cities-area cases.

For comparison, last Monday’s three-day total from the weekend before was 129 cases.

Another confirmed COVID-19 death was announced Monday: a Benton County woman in her eighties with underlying health conditions, the district reported.

Last Thursday, BFHD announced there had been no new deaths in six days. The next day, BFHD reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths discovered due to clerical errors.

THE LATEST

Benton County: 4,834 positive cases, 125 deaths

Franklin County: 4,531 positive cases, 61 deaths