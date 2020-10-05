COVID-19 uptick: 129 new Tri-Cities cases in three days

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities is experiencing a notable increase in COVID-19 cases: 129 new cases since Friday, according to the local health district.

The Benton Franklin Health District reported three-day totals Monday: 82 new cases in Benton County for 284 cases in the last 14 days. Franklin County reported 47 new cases and 206 over the last 14 days.

By comparison, Friday’s update was 22 new cases across both counties from the day before.

The cumulative total of cases in both counties has surpassed 9,000 (9,106). No new deaths were reported; so far 117 people have died in Benton County and 54 have died in Franklin County.

The Community Recovery page for both counties lays out the metrics related to reopening and schools; not all goals are currently being met.

Yakima County tends to update its numbers in the late afternoon.

On Monday, KAPP-KVEW’s sister station 4 News Now in Spokane reported 119 new cases in Spokane County, the second-highest spike Spokane has seen in recent weeks.

University of Washington spokesperson Victor Balta told the Associated Press on Monday that 163 people have tested positive for COVID-19. He says students in the Greek community who have tested positive or have COVID-like symptoms are being told to isolate at their residences. He says the university is not aware of any students who have been hospitalized.

The Associated Press reports King County averaged 119 coronavirus cases a day this past week which is up 40% from the previous week, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, head of Public Health – Seattle & King County.

A cluster of cases also was reported last week at the Salish Lodge and Spa in Snoqualmie, where 25 people tested positive.

