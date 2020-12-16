COVID-19 vaccinations to start Wednesday in Oregon

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Adrian Wyld Two empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table at the Ottawa Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Ottawa.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are scheduled to begin administering the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state to frontline healthcare workers on Wednesday, according to Gov. Brown’s office.

Oregon began receiving the first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday. According to the Oregon Health Authority, most Oregon hospitals and health systems that registered as vaccine provider sites are expected to receive the vaccine over the next two weeks. Some doses will also go to skilled nursing facilities for vaccinations that start next week.

Health officials anticipate there will be enough of the two vaccines necessary to provide first doses to about 100,000 people, with second doses happening in January. According to OHA, the general population isn’t expected to be eligible for vaccination until sometime in Spring 2021.

OHA also says a vaccine manufactured by Moderna Inc. – which has not yet received FDA emergency use authorization – is scheduled for delivery in the state on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29. A panel of outside experts will offer their recommendation Thursday, with a final FDA decision expected soon thereafter.

In Washington, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine started being administered on Tuesday. Washington state officials say if everything goes according to plan, most people in Washington will be vaccinated by mid-summer.