COVID-19 Vaccinations: Washington moves into next tier of eligibility

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced that Washington state is moving into Tier 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations on March 17. This affirms that individuals from many walks of life are going to become eligible to be inoculated beginning next week.

The Governor confirmed that over 60% of eligible Washingtonians age 65 or older have received COVID-19 vaccinations up to this point.

RELATED: Washington to move into Phase 3 of re-opening, increasing indoor capacity

If you meet any of the following criteria, you will be eligible to be vaccinated in Washington state beginning on March 17:

Agriculture and food processing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transportation employees

Firefighters and law enforcement

Women age 16+ who are pregnant

People age 16+ who are at-risk due to disabilities

These eligible participants join the following list of individuals who remain eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington”

Medical healthcare workers (Nurses, doctors, etc.)

People age 65 or older

People age 55 or older living in a multi-generation household

Teachers and school staff (K-12)

Officials at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site are preparing for an influx of patients. In a press release issued on Thursday afternoon, officials from the site confirmed that they will accept appointments from people in Tier 2 of vaccinations beginning next week.

To check your eligibility, you’ll have to visit the Washington Department of Health’s Phase Finder tool. Here, you’ll learn about who is and ins’t eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington state at this time. If you’re eligible, you’ll be able to visit the state’s Prep Mod website, where appointments are scheduled at vaccination clinics across the state.

This decision was overshadowed by the Governor’s announcement that the state is moving into Phase 3 of re-opening beginning on March 22 — Five days after Tier 2 of vaccinations begins.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Benton County Fairgrounds hit 30,000 vaccination milestone