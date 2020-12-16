COVID-19 vaccines make their way to Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center

PENDLETON, Ore. – As vulnerable healthcare workers across the nation get the first vaccines against COVID-19, a couple hundred doses are headed to Indian Reservations.

This includes the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center in Pendleton, Oregon, which serves the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

CEO Lisa Guzman said it’s a huge deal for rural healthcare facilities. In a press release, the center said the vaccines are being distributed by the Indian Health Services and are coming from the Lummi Nation.

“We’ve had some really positive responses from the community and so they’re starting to get really excited I think staff are getting excited as well,” Guzman said.

The center has started contacting patients who are eligible and vaccination will begin this weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 4 PM. If you have any questions, Yellowhawk has a FAQ section, instead of calling their center.

Guzman said it’s been a busy year for them; between treating patients for COVID-19 and other needs, their call volume has gone up. Guzman said they now receive about 1000 calls a month related to the Coronavirus.

“Just trying to provide our own testing, providing our own tracing and now the vaccinations are arriving and we can start getting into a new rhythm of providing vaccinations to the community,” she said.

Of course, additional doses of the vaccine will make their way to Yellowhawk. Guzman encourages people to stay up to date with their website and social media for the latest information.

