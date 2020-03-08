COVID-19 Washington state death toll climbs to 17

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

KING CO., Wash. — Another person has died from COVID-19 at a Kirkland hospital, KOMO News reports. EvergreenHealth Medical Center reported the death Saturday afternoon.

This marks 17 deaths in Washington state, 13 of which have been at the hospital.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, there are 103 cases of the virus in the state.

Of those cases, 71 are in King County and 27 in Snohomish. Grant, Jefferson, Pierce and Clark counties have all reported one case. A 67-year-old woman tested presumptive positive in Kittitas County on Saturday.

Two people are under investigation for the virus in Spokane, and are currently in isolation while awaiting results.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments