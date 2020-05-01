COVID-19: Yakima County death toll rises to 49 as officials report 40 new cases

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District attributed another death to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 49.

The health district announced 40 new cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 1237. Officials have confirmed more than 100 new cases in the past two days.

Twenty-three people in Yakima County were hospitalized for the virus Thursday evening.

All but two patients of the 49 patients who’ve died had underlying health issues.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 web page.

