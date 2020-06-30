COVID: 256 new cases in Tri-Cities area over the weekend

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — On Monday, health officials announced 256 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area from over the weekend: 133 in Benton County and 123 in Franklin County.

Since last Friday, the number of cases in Benton County rose by 133 to 1,719 cases. In Franklin County, the number rose by 123 to 1,613 cases. There has been a total of 3,332 cases in both counties combined.

The death toll is at 101, with 76 in Benton County and 25 in Franklin Coumty.

The most recent deaths reported Monday involved a Benton County man and Benton County woman. Both were in their 80s and had underlying health conditions.

Sixty-nine people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities area. The number of recoveries is not being reported due to a lack of reliable data, according to the health district.

Benton and Franklin counties are two of the three Washington state counties that have not exited Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

