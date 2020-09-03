COVID: 2,596 cases and 38 deaths in Umatilla County

David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County has had 2,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

From Saturday, Aug. 29 to Thursday, Sept. 3, county health officials have reported 107 new cases and one death.

The most recent death involved a 66-year-old man who tested positive July 31 and died August 28 at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland.

Eight residents of Umatilla County are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.

Of the 14,460 residents who’ve been tested for COVID-19, about 22% have tested positive and 78% have tested negative.

Umatilla County is in Phase 1 of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Umatilla County Public Health website.