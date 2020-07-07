COVID: 268 new cases, nine deaths in Yakima County over holiday weekend

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County from Saturday, July 4 to Monday, July 6.

The total is at 7,935.

During that timeframe, nine more deaths were reported, bringing the countywide death toll up to 150.

As of Monday afternoon, 43 residents are hospitalized and seven are on a ventilator.

At least 4,798 residents have recovered, approximately 60% of the total number of those who’ve been diagnosed.

Yakima County entered Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan last Friday.

