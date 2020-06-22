COVID: 299 new cases in Tri-Cities region over the weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials say there were 299 new COVID cases in the Tri-Cities region from Friday to Sunday — 113 in Benton County and 186 in Franklin County.

The death toll rose to 97 after a Benton County woman in her 80s died of complications from the virus. Officials say the woman had underlying health conditions.

The virus has claimed 74 lives in Benton County and 23 in Franklin County.

So far, 2,751 people in the region have been diagnosed with the virus — 1,438 in Benton County and 1,313 in Franklin County.

Seventy inmates at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell have tested positive.

Sixty-nine infected residents are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities region as of Monday afternoon.

Benton and Franklin counties remain in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the economy.

For more information, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s website.

