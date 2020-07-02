COVID: 45 new cases in Franklin County; error leads to drop in cases in Benton County

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Thursday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in Franklin County and, due to a reporting error, there was a net decrease of 25 cases in Benton County.

The Benton-Franklin Health District reassigned cases from Benton County to a different county following a discrepancy in the number of cases reported to them, leading to the decrease.

There has been a total of 3,606 cases in the Tri-Cities area — 1,750 in Franklin County and 1,856 in Benton County.

Two more deaths were reported Thursday — one in Franklin County for a total of 28 and one in Benton County for a total of 78.

11,073 residents have been tested in Benton County and 5,699 in Franklin County.

88 residents are hospitalized.

Health officials say they’re not reporting the number of recoveries due to unreliable data.

