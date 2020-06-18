COVID: 65 new cases, another death in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 65 new cases of COVID-19 and another related death in the Tri-Cities region Thursday.

There were 29 new cases diagnosed in Benton County and 36 in Franklin County.

There has been a total of 2,345 confirmed cases between both counties — 1,266 in Benton and 1,079 in Franklin.

Ninety-five residents have died of complications from the virus, including 73 in Benton County and 22 in Franklin County.

The most recent death reported Thursday involved a Franklin County woman in her 50s who had underlying health conditions.

Seventy-six infected residents are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities area.

Benton and Franklin counties remain in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. Both have submitted applications for Phase 2, which have been put on pause by the state Department of Health.

For more information, visit the health district’s website.

