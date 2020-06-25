COVID: 80 new cases in Tri-Cities area Thursday; over 3,000 total

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Thursday reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area — 33 in Benton County and 47 in Franklin County.

There has been a total of 3,005 cases and 98 related deaths among residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

73 people in Benton County and 25 people in Franklin County have died of complications from the virus. The most recent death involved a Franklin County woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

In Benton County, 9,023 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 1,555 of them — about 17% — have tested positive.

In Franklin County, 4,648 people have been tested; 1,450 — about 31% — have tested positive.

68 residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. They make up about 20% of all hospitalizations in the area.

Health officials said they’re not reporting the total number of recoveries in Benton and Franklin counties because they do not feel the data on those numbers is reliable.

For more information, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s website.

