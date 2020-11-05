COVID count: 66 new Tri-Cities cases Thursday, one new death reported

The number of new cases in Benton County has fallen day by day so far this week

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Six days after announcing Tri-Cities coronavirus cases were increasing at concerning rates, the Benton-Franklin Health District released data showing the number of new cases per day slowly dropping (for the most part). The first death of the week was also announced.

On Thursday, BFHD reported 51 new cases in Benton County and 15 in Franklin County.

On Wednesday, BFHD reported 67 new cases in Benton County and 28 in Franklin County.

On Tuesday, BFHD reported 88 new cases in Benton County and 24 in Franklin County.

On Monday, BFHD reported 149 new cases in Benton County and 94 in Franklin County — a three-day total from over the weekend.

There was one new death to report Thursday; total confirmed deaths for the Tri-Cities reached 191.

Confirmed cases to date for the Tri-Cities: 5,649 in Benton County and 5,046 in Franklin County for a cumulative total of 10,695.