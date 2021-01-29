‘Encouraging signs’ in WA COVID fight but faster-spreading variant coming

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

HONS This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a scientist in Janssen laboratory in Leiden, The Netherlands. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%.

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released on Friday a “situation report” on COVID-19, remarking that it’s time to get case rates under control before the newer variant spreads throughout the state.

VACCINE LATEST: yaktrinews.com/vaccine

The variant, B.1.1.7, spreads faster than the current virus.

RELATED: Coronavirus update: 18% positivity rate in bi-county region

RELATED: Benton County vaccination site speeding up despite administering fewer shots

Some notes from the report:

Case counts dropped sharply after the first week of January, likely due to decreasing transmission and fewer people getting tested over the holidays

A steep increase followed, possibly related to more people spreading the virus at holiday gatherings and more people getting tested after delaying over the holidays

29 of 39 counties had COVID-19 case rates above 200 new cases per 100,000 people over the two-week period ending on Jan. 14

5 counties had rates above 500 new cases per 100,000 people

Benton, Franklin, Grant, and Kittitas counties were among those that saw sharp declines in case counts after the first week in January

Yakima County did experience a decline but it was a smaller decline than its neighbors

Walla Walla counties experienced plateaus after the first week of January

POLL: Should people be allowed to cross state borders in order to get the vaccine?

RELATED: “Left behind:” Local independent care facility struggles to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

“While we are seeing some initial encouraging signs in the data, disease activity is still high and our state just detected the first cases of a variant that spreads more easily and quickly,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, the state epidemiologist for communicable diseases. “Now is the moment to drive down our disease rates and free up more hospital capacity by reducing the number of severe cases that require hospitalization. We can all contribute by avoiding gatherings with people who don’t live with us, wearing masks, watching our distance and washing our hands.”

RELATED: Inslee loosens re-opening restrictions; our region remains in Phase 1

RELATED: Yakima County providers focus on second vaccine dose

More COVID-19 data can be found at yaktrinews.com/vaccine, on the DOH data dashboard and in the Roadmap to Recovery dashboard.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.