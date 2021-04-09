COVID data shows concerning increases in disease activity

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In the latest statewide situation report on COVID-19, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) showed an increasing transmission and daily case counts, highlighting the need to continue wearing masks and maintaining physical distance while vaccination efforts continue.

The report’s findings said that transmission was increasing statewide and the daily case counts began increasing in late March, following a plateau in mid-February.

The seven-day rolling average on March 26 was 915 new cases per day. While there was some variation at the county level, many counties saw increases in the two weeks ending March 25, including four of the five largest counties (Clark, King, Pierce and Snohomish).

The largest increases were among people between the ages of 10-49, while children between ages 0-9 and adults between ages 50-69 saw shallower increases.

Hospitalization rates remained flat overall over the first three weeks of March, but are increasing as of more recent, incomplete data. These increases were seen among people between the ages of 20-39 and 60-69.

The DOH is asking people to avoid crowds and wear masks in public regardless of vaccination status, and to consider having fewer, shorter, smaller and safer gatherings, gather outside, or increase ventilation if they have to go indoors.

