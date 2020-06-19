COVID hospitalizations in Tri-Cities area nearly double in two weeks

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The number of people hospitalized in the Tri-Cities area because of COVID-19 has nearly doubled in the past couple weeks, Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District, said during a news conference Thursday.

“We need to stop transmitting this infection to others,” Dr. Person said. “I know we are doing this because our infection rates are increasing, and how fast they’re increasing has really started to go up over the past few weeks.”

Dr. Person said while the climbing infection rate in Benton and Franklin counties is alarming on its own, the spike in hospitalizations is the “biggest concern” for the community.

“Our hospitals are doing well managing these patients now, but they are not going to be able to continue to manage doubling of patients every couple weeks,” she said.

Dr. Person strongly urged the public to comply with her face covering directive that went into effect on June 8. She said while face coverings will not be 100% effective in preventing the spread of the virus, infection rates should drop if more people start wearing masks.

She also said that anyone who feels sick should stay home from work and get tested as soon as possible, and that those who work in settings where they cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distance should wear masks.

Rick Dawson, a senior manager with the Benton-Franklin Health District, said hospitals are filling up and intensive care unit beds are near capacity.

As of Thursday afternoon, 76 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Benton and Franklin counties, which appears to be an all-time high, Dawson said. The health district’s website said those patients make up more than 20% of all hospitalized patients in the region.

In addition, Dawson said approximately 17% of all samples tested for COVID-19 in Benton County are coming back positive. For Franklin County, upward of 28% are coming back positive.

“Both of those numbers are highly concerning to us because that is a very, very high infection rate,” Dawson said.

He said getting tested for COVID-19 quickly will help the health district prevent the spread of infection.

The National Guard is operating drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at the Toyota Center in Kennewick and the HAPO Center in Pasco five days a week for the foreseeable future. Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To make an appointment, call 211.

Dawson said anyone who has symptoms or feels they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested.

