COVID numbers surpass 20k before New Year, BFHD says

Local death toll due to the virus remains at 233

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

CDC releases illustration of the Coronavirus.

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — In their last COVID-19 update of the year, BFHD says the bi-county area is now over 20,000 total cases with 212 new cases in Benton County and 118 new cases in Franklin.

The cumulative total in the area to date is 20,067 cases with the majority coming from Benton County.

Of those cases, 74 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID/CLI. (CLI is symptoms of COVID, known exposure, and a pending test result.) About 18% of all hospital beds are occupied by these individuals, well above the target of 10%.

Health officials didn’t report any new deaths, keeping the year’s total to 233.

