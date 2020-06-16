COVID: Over 350 cases, eight deaths in Yakima County since last Friday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — As other counties move into phases 2 and 3 of Washington’s reopening plan, Yakima County continues to report daily case counts in the triple-digits.

On Monday, the health district reported a total of 5,727 cases in Yakima County, up from 5,371 last Friday. That’s a 356-case increase.

Eight more deaths were reported since Friday, bringing the death toll to 111.

Fifty residents are hospitalized, 10 are intubated and at least 2,344 have recovered as of Monday evening.

Yakima County is one of just three counties in the state that are still in phase 1. The others are Benton and Franklin.

The rest of the state’s counties are in phase 2, 3 or a modified version of phase 1.

