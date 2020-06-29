COVID relief grants now available for Pasco small businesses

PASCO, Wash. — COVID-19 relief grants of up to $30,000 each are now available to eligible small businesses in Pasco.

These grants are funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, as allocated to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) program.

Businesses meeting the criteria and located within the city limits of Pasco are eligible to apply. Nearly $350,000 in grants to businesses with 5 or fewer employees, including the owner, are available for distribution.

Eligibility Requirements:

A City of Pasco business license for a commercial location operating within the city limits

For-profit small business consisting of five or fewer employees, including the owner(s), with low-moderate household income (LMI), not to exceed 80% of median household income for the Pasco-Kennewick-Richland area

A US Citizen or Permanent Resident Alien

Have experienced a drop in revenue as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

In operation for one year or longer

Have not received any other financial assistance in the form of grants, subsidized loans, insurance, or reimbursement

Information and the application are available at www.pasco-wa.gov/CARESgrant.

The Downtown Pasco Development Authority (DPDA), on behalf of the City of Pasco, will be administering grants to these eligible small businesses. You may contact DPDA at 509-546-1304 or email info@downtownpasco.com for questions or more information.

The City is working on additional grant monies for small businesses that have more than five employees and expects to make an announcement in early July.

For more information about the City of Pasco, visit www.pasco-wa.gov.

