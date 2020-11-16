COVID testing site in Pasco now open all week

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Due to high demand, the COVID-19 testing site at CBC in West Pasco is now open 7 days a week with free testing available from 8:30 a.m. to 4p.m. every day.

Though walk-ups are still allowed, officials are asking the public to pre-register on the State COVID website to speed up the process. It will also give you the option of picking a time to show up. Pre-registering will also reduce the amount of time it takes for workers to administer the test.

However, Mondays and Thursdays are busiest so if you schedule for one of those days they cannot guarantee to get you in at your appointment time.

