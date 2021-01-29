School safety: Whitman College administers nearly 3,000 COVID tests

The school is welcoming back faculty, staff and students first with COVID testing, then with in-person and hybrid learning.

A Whitman College student moves into a residence hall on Jan. 16, 2021. (Courtesy: Whitman College) Whitman College has administered nearly 3,000 COVID-19 tests to faculty, staff and students. Whitman students are completing their second week of quarantine before moving to a hybrid in-person and online semester with testing and safety protocols.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A local college is taking action this month for safety’s sake during the pandemic, administering nearly 3,000 COVID tests to faculty, staff and students for the 2021 spring semester.

The Whitman Wire reports Whitman College is welcoming back its community with in-person and hybrid learning. As part of that process, community members were tested Jan. 11-17, then again Jan. 18-24.

The Wire reported no significant lines and high efficiency amongst volunteer staff. When students experienced weather-related delays in arriving for tests, staff would stay late or give training and test kits to dorm staff so that students could be tested before they moved in.

The college is requiring negative testing in order to be on campus, the student-run newspaper reports, and those who did not complete the testing — some 300 people — are not being allowed back.

The goal of keeping the campus COVID-free continues with plans to randomly select and test one-third of the Whitman population. If those selected don’t show up for testing, “they will lose access to campus facilities,” according to the Whitman Wire.

Whitman College has administered nearly 3,000 COVID-19 tests to faculty, staff and students in the past two weeks as… Posted by The Whitman Wire on Friday, January 29, 2021

Testing since Jan. 12 has reportedly detected COVID-19 in six students and one employee — seven out of 2,978 tests administered, a positivity rate of 0.08%. One of the positive tests was conducted off campus.

In-person and hybrid learning at Whitman College begins on Feb. 1.

