COVID: Yakima County has confirmed 14 deaths, 326 cases in past three days

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County’s coronavirus numbers have remained high since the county entered Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan exactly one week ago.

In fact, the Yakima Health District has reported a staggering 14 deaths attributed to virus and another 326 cases in the past three days alone, from Wednesday to Friday.

There has been a total of 8,344 cases in Yakima County since mid-March.

Here are the numbers from the past three days:

Wednesday — 120 cases, five deaths

Thursday — 104 cases, four deaths

Friday — 102 cases, five deaths

As of Friday afternoon, 46 county residents are hospitalized and 12 are on a ventilator.

At least 5,227 residents have recovered from the coronavirus. That’s nearly 63% of the total number of cases.

