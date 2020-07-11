COVID: Yakima County has confirmed 14 deaths, 326 cases in past three days
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County’s coronavirus numbers have remained high since the county entered Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan exactly one week ago.
In fact, the Yakima Health District has reported a staggering 14 deaths attributed to virus and another 326 cases in the past three days alone, from Wednesday to Friday.
There has been a total of 8,344 cases in Yakima County since mid-March.
Here are the numbers from the past three days:
Wednesday — 120 cases, five deaths
Thursday — 104 cases, four deaths
Friday — 102 cases, five deaths
As of Friday afternoon, 46 county residents are hospitalized and 12 are on a ventilator.
At least 5,227 residents have recovered from the coronavirus. That’s nearly 63% of the total number of cases.