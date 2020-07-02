COVID: Yakima County reports 91 new cases Wednesday; death toll rises to 140

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, which brings the total to 7,476 cases.

The death toll rose to 140 after one more fatal case was also reported. At least 97% of residents who’ve died as a result of COVID-19 had underlying health issues.

49 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 13 of them are on a ventilator.

About 53% of all Yakima County residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 — 3,928 people — have recovered.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

Comments

comments