COVID: Yakima Health District reports 104 cases, four deaths Thursday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths on Thursday.

The total number of cases in Yakima County rose to 8,242, and the death toll is at 163.

36 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, and seven are on a ventilator.

At least 5,117 residents have recovered.

Yakima County entered Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan last Friday despite its high infection rate.

People ages 20-29 have the highest number of positive tests in Yakima County, making up 22% of all cases, but only one resident in their 20s has died of complications from the virus.

Residents ages 60 and older have the lowest number of positive tests, but they make up about 85% of all deaths.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

Comments

comments