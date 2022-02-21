Cow on the Run! West Richland Police search for elusive bovine who escaped their capture
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — After being captured by local police officers early on Monday morning, an elusive cow escaped their captivity and is on the loose for the second day in a row.
According to a social media alert from the West Richland Police Department, officers responded to The Enclave of West Richland apartments complex on the 500-block of S 38th Ave around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, February 21.
Authorities said that the cow was particularly friendly, but they weren’t able to figure out whose cow it was or how to contact its owner. Additionally, they did not have the proper facilities to store a cow safely and ethically.
They called upon the community for help, asking if anyone with the facilities to store the cow would let them house it there for safekeeping while West Richland police officers found its owner.
However, just two hours after their original post, West Richland Police updated the social media post beginning with a win for the cow: “Cow 1, WRPD 0.”
Authorities say the cow was briefly pastured but didn’t stay that way for long. West Richland police officials described the cow as “busting out and on the loose again.”
WRPD officers say that the cow is no longer acting friendly, and was last seen roaming east toward the area of Riverside Drive.
Anyone who sees the cow or has information to contribute is being urged to contact the authorities at (509) 628-0333.
