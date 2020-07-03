Coyote Ridge prison hit hardest in Washington by COVID-19, with 195 inmates testing positive

Emily Oliver

CONNELL, Wash. — A total of 195 inmates at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections.

The update in confirmed cases marks an additional 22 inmates who have tested positive since Wednesday. There are currently 50 staff members at the facility who have also tested positive for the virus.

Within the Washington Department of Corrections system, Coyote Ridge has been hit the hardest by COVID-19. Two inmates have died statewide, and both were being housed at the facility.

The center’s Medium Security Complex was put on restrictive leave back in June to curb the spread of the virus.

Inmates who need more comprehensive medical attention and physical isolation are transferred to regional care facilities that the DOC designated earlier in the pandemic.

Airway Heights is one of those facilities and, as of Wednesday, was treating 14 inmates from Coyote Ridge.

