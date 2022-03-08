Coyote stuck in a fence was rescued by West Richland police officers
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — When officers from the West Richland Police Department prepared for work on Monday morning, they likely expected they would be helping people—not coyotes.
And yet, WRPD Officer Barrera responded to a residential community where it was reported that a coyote got stuck in a fence on March 8, 2022.
WRPD officers joked that it was a real-life Wile E. Coyote whose plot was foiled by Road Runner. You can read their full post below:
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Kennewick man dies after motorcycle crash in Finley
- Yakima County deputy prosecutor charged in sexual assault case
- Richland nonprofit building, sending medical supplies to Ukraine
- Ryan Lukson announces bid for Benton County Prosecuting Attorney
- Kennewick Police arrested a man in a stolen vehicle with nine outstanding warrants
REPORT: Seahawks to trade franchise QB Russell Wilson to Denver for 3 players, 5 draft picks
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.