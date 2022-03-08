Coyote stuck in a fence was rescued by West Richland police officers

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: West Richland Police Department, Facebook

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — When officers from the West Richland Police Department prepared for work on Monday morning, they likely expected they would be helping people—not coyotes.

And yet, WRPD Officer Barrera responded to a residential community where it was reported that a coyote got stuck in a fence on March 8, 2022.

WRPD officers joked that it was a real-life Wile E. Coyote whose plot was foiled by Road Runner. You can read their full post below:

