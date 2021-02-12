Crash causes heavy traffic on I-182 in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – Traffic is backed up on I-182 in Richland due to a crash blocking the road Friday morning.

Dozens of cars were at a near standstill on the interstate as emergency crews used the shoulders to make their way to the scene of the crash.

KAPP-KVEW photographer Dru Miller was there and could see at least two vehicles involved in the crash.

Road conditions are icy and several crashes have been reported throughout the Tri-Cities and Yakima regions.

SLOW DOWN: Crashes reported around the Tri-Cities, Yakima amid snowfall

