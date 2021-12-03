UPDATE: Crashes involving 9 drivers injure 1, back up US 395 in Pasco

by Matt Van Slyke

Courtesy: WSP

PASCO, Wash. — A five-car crash on Friday morning in Pasco injured one person and backed up traffic on U.S. 395 during the commute, then two more crashes in the backup increased the number of crashed vehicles to nine.

The first crash happened on 395 in the area of Court St. just north of the Blue Bridge and blocked the left lane. Drivers heading on 395 from Pasco toward Kennewick dealt with the delay.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson sent out a traffic alert via Twitter:

Traffic alert in Pasco: WSP is on scene of a four car, one semi, injury collision on SR 395 just north of the Blue Bridge. The left lane is blocked. ETA to open is around 1 hour. @WSDOT_East is on scene helping with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/ykj3nnqJBl — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 3, 2021

A semi truck, SUV and pickup truck were among the vehicles involved, Trooper Thorson’s photo showed. The Washington State Department of Transportation arrived on scene to direct drivers around the traffic hazard.

The Pasco Police Department tweeted WSP is “currently working a collision on SB 395 near the Sylvester Street overpass. One lane is closed and there is a long backup. Please use an alternate route if possible. Slow down and watch out for responders in the area!”

A follow-up tweet provided more detail:

“There are actually three separate crashes with no reported injuries. There is a semi truck involved causing the lane closure and backup. WSP is handling the investigation.”

Trooper Thorson clarified there was the initial five-car crash, then two crashes in the backup from the original collision.

“Total amount of cars is now at 9… Please use caution when coming into the area of SR 395 and Court Street. Tow is at the scene for the semi involved.”

