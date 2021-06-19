Crash on I-182 in Pasco sends Grandview woman to hospital

PASCO, Wash. — A Grandview woman was sent to the hospital late on Friday afternoon after a teenage driver from Pasco followed her too closely on I-182, causing a multi-car accident.

According to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18. The 19-year-old in a 2015 Toyota Highlander trailed two other vehicles in the eastbound lane of the highway. This occurred just south of Tri-Cities Airport; approaching Columbia Basin College.

As the two drivers slowed to keep pace with the flow of traffic, the driver of the Highlander crashed into the victim’s car (2017 Kia Forte), which caused it to smash into the car in front of her. Authorities charged the Pasco teenager with following too close.

The victim, a 53-year-old woman, was transported to Lourdes Medical Center to be evaluated and treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Both her car and the car that hit her were totaled in the accident, per Washington State Patrol officials. No further information about her condition has been released by local authorities.

WSP Troopers determined that impairment from drugs and/or alcohol did not play a factor in this incident.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 41-year-old from Pasco, did not get injured in the collision. Though his vehicle sustained reportable damage, he drove it away from the scene.

This is a breaking news story. A follow-up or update will be issued if further information is provided by local authorities.

