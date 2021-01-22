Crews battle large fire at Washington Potato Company in Warden

UPDATE:

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced early Friday morning that all evacuations have been lifted.

They also reported that firefighters say the risk for an explosion has passed.

No injuries have been reported. Another update is expected later Friday morning.

All those evacuated may return to their homes. Thank you for your cooperation! Next update will be before 10 a.m. Friday. Firefighters believe the risk of explosion has passed. It’s believed the ammonia has vented. They will be using ladder trucks with to apply water to the fire. This fire is expected to burn throughout the night. If you need emergency sheltering, call 509-385-3311.The Red Cross can provide assistance to those displaced by the #WardenFire . Warden Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office blocking roads to the scene. Only emergency vehicles allowed. No reported injuries.

PREVIOUSLY:

WARDEN, Wash. — People living near the Washington Potato Company in Warden must leave the area immediately, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Crews are currently battling a large fire at the plant and have warned of the possibility of an ammonia tank explosion.

Level 3 evacuations are currently in place for people living west of Road U-SE and south of State Route 170. The road is currently closed from SR170 to SR17. Level 3 means leave immediately and do not delay.

The fire was first reported in the factory dehydrator around 5:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the building was immediately evacuated. Crews are now battling the flames as they approach an ammonia tank.

Video posted from the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office shows firefighters attempting to gain control of the flames. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Warden Police and several fire agencies on the scene of a commercial structure fire at Washington Potato in Warden. Early reports of no injuries. pic.twitter.com/S7tQ3hPwVb — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) January 22, 2021

Warden Police and several fire agencies are at the scene.

