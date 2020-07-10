Crews fixing hole in Vantage Bridge

David Mann by David Mann

WSDOT

VANTAGE, Wash. — State transportation crews are repairing a 3′ by 5′ hole in the right eastbound lane of the Vantage Bridge on I-90.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the hole was found Friday morning in a section of the highway that was already undergoing repairs.

“This specific spot was scheduled to be repaved later this summer,” WSDOT said.

The lane will be closed for much of the weekend with an estimated reopening of Sunday morning. Officials say eastbound travelers should expect significant traffic delays. They’re asking people to avoid the area or travel later at night or early in the day if possible.

Those who must pass through are asked to drive slowly and watch out for crews working on the fix.

Heads up if the I-90 Vantage Bridge is in your travel plans this weekend. A hole measuring 3×5 in the right eastbound… Posted by WSDOT on Friday, July 10, 2020

Comments

comments